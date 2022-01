An undersea volcano has erupted near Tonga, sending huge waves crashing across into buildings and triggering tsunami alerts as far away as the US where it has resulted in some flooding.People were forced to leave their homes while streets and buildings flooded after waves of nearly three feet crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu.Tsunami alerts were issued in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, American Samoa, the US west coast and Hawaii, following the second eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in eight years.The UK’s Met Office has also reported that its observation site – 10,000 miles away from Tonga –...

