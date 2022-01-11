Citronelle man dead after crashing into several trees
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One man is dead after he struck a cluster of trees while driving down Beverly Jeffries Highway near Citronelle.
Bruce E. Roberts, 65, was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner on Jan. 10 when he drove off of the road and into multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.Man killed in crash on Drewery Road outside Monroeville
The crash happened about six miles west of Citronelle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0