ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

Citronelle man dead after crashing into several trees

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMlkp_0diskbv500

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One man is dead after he struck a cluster of trees while driving down Beverly Jeffries Highway near Citronelle.

Bruce E. Roberts, 65, was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner on Jan. 10 when he drove off of the road and into multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Man killed in crash on Drewery Road outside Monroeville

The crash happened about six miles west of Citronelle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Two arrested following high-speed chase in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men face drug and traffic charges after Prichard Police say the suspects led them on a high-speed chase into Saraland. According to a news release, police attempted to stop a vehicle near Burger King on Highway 45 and Leeds Avenue Friday. Police say the driver didn’t stop and led them […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man dies in overnight shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, Natchez Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Union Street in reference to gunshots being fired. As officers patrolled the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street where they discovered 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying on a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Woman charged in Foley shooting, victim in stable condition

UPDATE (4:05 p.m. 1/14/22): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Camilla Gray, 53, was charged for Domestic Violence First Degree for the shooting of one Foley man. Deputies also confirmed that the victim is in stable condition and was taken to a hopsital in Pensacola for being treated. (UPDATE 1:30 p.m. 1/14/22): Gunfire Friday […]
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Citronelle, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
Citronelle, AL
Crime & Safety
Citronelle, AL
Accidents
City
Monroeville, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD looking for missing teen mother and child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From MPD — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing person Enma Lorena Cacao-Tot, 17, and her 1-year-old son, Jose Adriel Xoi-Cacao. They were last seen on Saturday, January 15, 2022 around 4:30 p.m. leaving the group home on Schillinger Road and never returned. It is believed […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol Division
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating robbery at Region’s Bank

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a bank robbery on Wilson Road. On Jan. 13, officers were called to region’s bank for a report of a robbery. Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a woman walked up to a bank teller and handed her a note asking for a sizable amount […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Ensley, family and dog safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Jan. 13 at the 60 block of N. Ensley Street in Ensley.  When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were already engulfing the back of the home.  Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 17 minutes. The home did […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mail thief sentenced in Mobile after stealing nearly $300,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Texas man was sentenced to five years in Prison on Jan. 13 after he was found with more than 600 missing checks in his Mobile home. Sanwon Demetrius Baldwin, 41, was sentenced after he was found with over 100 stolen checks and money orders. The search was carried out by […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County expands drive-thru COVID testing hours

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County officials are expanding the testing hours for the county testing site starting Monday, January 17th. Drive-thru COVID testing will now be available from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale. This expands the testing time by 90 minutes instead of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Second man charged with felony murder for Ensley, Fla. shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect accused of killing a 20-year-old Pensacola man.  Ellis Clark Junior, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Atienza on Rawls Avenue in Ensley, Fla. Atienza was shot and killed Nov. 7, 2021 in what investigators believe […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy