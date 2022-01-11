Citronelle man dead after crashing into several trees

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One man is dead after he struck a cluster of trees while driving down Beverly Jeffries Highway near Citronelle.

Bruce E. Roberts, 65, was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner on Jan. 10 when he drove off of the road and into multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The crash happened about six miles west of Citronelle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

