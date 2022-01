When the lockout ends, perhaps Marcell Ozuna finds a new home. I’m not sure how the Braves view him following his domestic violence incident from last May, but for now, he’s a Brave and is eligible to play on Opening Day in 2022. That will ruffle the feathers of many in the fan base, but it could be beneficial to the team on the field because, based on his performance in the Dominican Winter League, Ozuna hasn’t missed a beat since his suspension.

