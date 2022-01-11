ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Confirms The 94th Oscars Will Have A Host

By Gregory Ellwood
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur long awards season nightmare may be over. During an executive session panel for the Television Critics Association Winter Tour, Craig Erwich, President of ABC and Hulu Originals, provided an update regarding the 94th Academy Awards and a big one. For the first time since 2018, the Oscars will have a...

Comments / 17

Jay-Zeel Terbilinsky
3d ago

Seriously People watch the oscars? The only movies they make are cartoons Spiderman etc.. with fast dark unbelievable computer effects The quit making good movies years ago

Maureen Curtin
3d ago

they can have all the hosts they want quit watching a long time ago and so did almost everyone else I know. only watched award shows for the entertainment value they are entertaining anymore don't need people in the entertainment enter industry lecturing me and others.

Jay Suarky
4d ago

Too bad they won't have a TV audience. 99.09% of us are sick of their woke agenda.

