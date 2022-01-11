Report: Pacers signing Lance Stephenson to second 10-day hardship contract

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After two seasons out of the league, Stephenson was among the litany of NBA veterans called in for a 10-day contract amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native originally signed a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks in December and played six games with the club.

Stephenson had last played in an NBA contest during the 2018-2019 season, when he suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in 68 games. Since debuting during the 2010-2011 campaign, Stephenson has now spent parts of seven seasons with the Pacers, as well as parts of one season with the Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 31-year-old's best output came in 2013-2014, when he set career-highs in points (13.8), rebounds (7.2), assists (4.6) and minutes per game (35.3), and shot a career-best 49.1% from the field.

Stephenson averaged 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 11.7 minutes per contest during his brief stay in Atlanta, but has turned back the clock thus far with the Pacers. In his five games back with his original team, Stephenson has posted what would be career-highs in points (14.2) and assists per game (5.0), while earning 24.4 minutes per contest.

LeBron James' nemesis recorded a career-best 14 assists during Indiana's win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday and posted his first 30-point game in six years last week against the Brooklyn Nets.