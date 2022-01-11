ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools reopen in Uganda after nearly-two-year COVID closure

The Independent

Voices: As Uganda reopens schools, we must not leave our girls behind

This week, Ugandan schools reopened for the first time since March 2020 – the longest Covid-related school closure of any country in the world. While Ugandans breathe a sigh of relief at being able to return to some sense of normality, challenges remain. Principal among these is ensuring that our young people – and especially our young women – will return to their education, after nearly two years without it.Such a lengthy closure might seem extreme, but so were the circumstances. By March 2021 – a full year into the worst global health crisis in living memory – less than...
Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
Japan school students taking their university entrance exam wounded in knife attack

Three people were stabbed outside Tokyo University during the first day of the entrance examinations across Japan on Saturday.Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old from Nagoya at the scene and allegedly recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife from him. Some 530,000 students are due to take the nationwide tests over two days at venues across the country.Police said the attacks began at around 8.30am local time. A 72–year-old man from Tokyo and two 18-year-olds from nearby Chiba prefecture, who were on their way to the examination hall, were injured. None of them knew the suspect, police said.The Asahi newspaper quoted an...
Two MCPSS Elementary schools closing early one week after reopening, staff out sick with COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dodge and Collier Elementary School announced Jan. 12 that school is closing due to COVID-19 cases among employees.  The announcement comes after one week of reopening for Mobile County Public Schools.  As Omicron continues to spread through the county, many staff members at the elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19. […]
