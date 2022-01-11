ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski To Direct The ‘A Quiet Place’ Spin-Off Film

By Edward Davis
Cover picture for the articleWhat’s going on in the world of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise? Well, despite a successful “A Quiet Place II” released early in 2022—or at least early in one of the first pandemic eases of the year, which meant it was reasonably successful at the box office—its spinoff has lost momentum....

