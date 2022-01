Welcome back to campus, Penn State. The spring semester is finally here, and if you’re like us, you’re excited to get back to campus following a refreshing winter break. Now that the holidays have come and gone, you’ll need to reconnect with Dear Old State and catch up on all the news that might’ve slipped by while you were back home. Luckily, that’s where we come in.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO