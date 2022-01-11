ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter community brings joy to man with cerebral palsy waiting for adoption

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9LTz_0disiFcn00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a recent story about a 29-year-old man with cerebral palsy looking to be adopted went viral , an internet community on Twitter is looking to help bring a smile to his face while the search continues for the perfect family.

Jorge Murphy was in the foster care system as a teenager, until he aged out in his home state of New Jersey.

He now lives in a group home and yearns for more.

“My family would look like, it’s not about getting things, it’s about caring and loving. Yes, families have their ups and downs, but I want to get together with a family and have family reunions, stuff like that. I want to get to know what a real family looks like,” Murphy said. “It’s upsetting to me that I’ve been in a group home my whole entire life and these people is just getting paid to take care of me. And it’s not cool. I deserve better.”

RV There Yet?: Lutz couple hits the road for new Discovery Channel series

Murphy’s story was brought to 8 On Your Side by his godmother, Connie Going. Going is an adoption advocate in the Tampa Bay area. Unable to adopt Murphy herself, Going is fighting to find him the perfect family.

A community on Twitter brought together by the Gabby Petito case saw our story last week.

While they primarily focus on helping find missing people, many want to help Murphy feel loved, even if they are unable to adopt him themselves.

Two women, known online as their handles of @TheSportyHelper and @TheTimeLineLord created an Amazon wish list to bring him some joy while continuing to get the word out to find a family.

“I really wanted to adopt him because it’s just my passion and you know, sometimes, life says, ‘no.’ But I could not let it go by and not do something about it,” said @TheTimeLineLord. “I think Sporty was the first one who said, ‘let’s send him something’ and so, we all decided to get together and it just worked out.”

Glitter thrown at man during Clearwater argument ends with 2 women charged with felony: police

“There was something about him, like I saw the video of his interview and there was just something so… like he was saying, he basically has everything that he needs in life, except for love,” @TheSportyHelper said.

The pair are seeing addresses from all over the world sending Murphy gifts, from Germany to Australia, to everywhere in the states.

They want to keep Murphy’s story going until his family is found. Sporty Helper, who is actually all the way in Canada herself, is keen to do just that.

Bringing back the memories: 50s-inspired adult day center to open in Sarasota

“If we can try and keep [his story] alive then there are more chances that people all over the country, for you guys, to be able to see it,” she said. “So I firmly believe everyone deserves a family and everyone should have a family, and there are so many families in this world. I know and I feel in my heart that he has a family out there that is waiting for him, and he’s the missing piece to that family. But we just need to make sure that we can find them.”

@TheTimeLineLord created the Amazon wish list for people who saw the initial story to help out immediately. She said because their online community has a variety of people who specialize in different things, they can help out in different ways.

“If their love language is showing emotion and they’re able to write [a] letter and send it out, that’s what we need them to do. And if their love language is gift-giving, then we need them to have the opportunity to show him love as well,” she said.

17 miles, under 8 hours: Swimmer first to circumnavigate Anna Maria Island

@TheTimeLineLord also said a big belief of their online community is making sure everyone who needs it has their story heard.

“And I think that’s where this community comes in, is we’re very big on giving those without a voice a platform,” she said.

The Amazon wish list for Murphy can be found here. Families interested in adopting Murphy should reach out by emailing connieadoptionadvocate@gmail.com or by calling 727-501-2646.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Missing Person#Online Community#Discovery Channel#Thesportyhelper#Clearw
coronadonewsca.com

Shop With a Cop Brings Joy To The Holiday Season

The Coronado Police Department with the San Diego Harbor Police Department hosted this year’s Shop with a Cop where they spent the day with underprivileged local children, chosen through a special program. The day began with a ride on the San Diego Metro-Transit (MTS) buses that took them off...
CORONADO, CA
urbanmatter.com

Luft Balloon is Here to Bring You Joyful Colors

Hey, hey. Want us to let you in on a secret? If you’re feeling down, go check out Luft Balloon! They’re here to take care of you with colorful, dynamic balloon designs that boast personality, happiness, and positivity — what we need the most in today’s world.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJON

These Sweet Pets Are Waiting to Be Adopted in St. Cloud [PHOTOS & STORIES]

The Tri-County Humane Society finds homes for cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, turtles, snakes, and just about any other kind of pet you can imagine. But sometimes, some of these great animals have a longer stay than others. Today, I wanted to showcase some of the wonderful personalities that have been waiting for the longest to find their forever home, in hopes of you seeing that face, and just knowing that they belong to you.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Tragedy brings community together

It’s always an amazing thing to see a community come together to help one of their own. On Aug. 23, 2021, the Chung family, Sartell residents and business owners, experienced a terrible tragedy. While vacationing in Michigan, Duc Chung and his two sons were out boating with friends. While docked at a sandbar, Chung dived off the boat and went headfirst into the sandbar, breaking his neck and four vertebrae.
SARTELL, MN
sdpb.org

A Murdo celebration sharing the joy Meghan Newsam brought to the community

The first-ever Meghan Newsam Community Celebration took place in Murdo in August 2021. The goal was to share the laughter and joy that Newsam brought to the community. Family and friends plan to continue celebrating life and bringing opportunities to Murdo. SDPB visits with family and friends who created the...
MURDO, SD
elpasoheraldpost.com

Community Invited to Adopt a Pet as an “Account-a-Buddy” this New Year

Staying accountable and keeping a healthy New Year’s resolution can be difficult but adopting a new pet from the City’s Animal Services Department might help some strengthen their pledge to living a healthier and more active lifestyle. Beginning Sunday, January 2 through Saturday, January 8, all adoption fees...
EL PASO, TX
The Guardian

Weird and wonderful: how to buy objects that bring joy to your home

One day in Évora, Portugal, my travelling companions and I walked across a square hammered with 40-degree heat. A little delirious, having just visited a chapel decorated with human bones and the hair of young brides, we entered the apparent calm of a shop selling household items. Except our day of the macabre was not over. One of these items was a hat-rack made of four sheep feet, their still-grubby hooves varnished, bent at their joints into L-shapes, and fixed none too elegantly to a moulded piece of wood.
LIFESTYLE
WOOD

Kellogg Community Credit Union brings joy to children through successful holiday toy drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with three community organizations to help provide gifts for children and teens in need this holiday season. KCCU collected toys, games, and gift cards to help support the efforts of the Salvation Army, There’s Enough, and St. Joseph County United Way. With generous donations from KCCU members, employees, and Board of Directors they collected 468 items to help brighten the holidays for children in the communities in which they serve.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WFLA

WFLA

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy