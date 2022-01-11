ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma finishes No. 10 in final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Oklahoma ended its season with a resounding 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Sooners led 30-3 at halftime and held off the Ducks’ best attempt at a second-half rally.

Interim head coach Bob Stoops got a Gatorade bath after true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams finished with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns and redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks racked up 142 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

OU finished its 2021 season with an 11-2 record. As a result, the Sooners also end the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll on an uptick. Oklahoma jumped up three spots in the poll’s final release to finish at No. 10 nationally.

After topping Alabama 33-18 to win the Bulldogs’ first national championship in 41 years, Georgia finishes No. 1.

Alabama was No. 2, Michigan No. 3, Cincinnati No. 4 and Ohio State No. 5 in the final poll.

The rest of the top 10 included three Big 12 teams: No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Notre Dame and, again, No. 10 Oklahoma.

No other Big 12 teams finished ranked or in the receiving votes category of the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma opened as the preseason No. 3 team and its season-high ranking came in the Oct. 17 poll when the Sooners were ranked No. 2 behind Georgia. The Sooners’ season-low ranking was at No. 13 in the Dec. 5 poll after conference championships weekend.

With its final ranking of No. 10, Oklahoma secured its seventh consecutive top 10 campaign.

Oklahoma also finished No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll. The final AP Poll top five was Georgia No. 1, Alabama No. 2, Michigan No. 3, Cincinnati No. 4 and Baylor No. 5. Oklahoma State finished No. 7 in the AP Poll.

Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 14-1 1,550 (62)

2 Alabama 13-2 1,488 -1

3 Michigan 12-2 1,398 -1

4 Cincinnati 13-1 1,346 –

5 Ohio State 11-2 1,279

6 Baylor 12-2 1,275 –

7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1,197

8 Michigan State 11-2 1,066

9 Notre Dame 11-2 1,028 -4

10 Oklahoma 11-2 994

11 Ole Miss 10-3 909 -3

12 Utah 10-4 877 -1

13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742 -1

14 Wake Forest 11-3 609

15 Kentucky 10-3 592

16 Clemson 10-3 528

17 Houston 12-2 510

18 ULL 13-1 502 -1

19 NC State 9-3 453 -1

20 Arkansas 9-4 354

21 Oregon 10-4 336 -6

22 BYU 10-3 284 -8

23 Iowa 10-4 276 -7

24 Utah State 11-3 142

25 Texas A&M 8-4 133 -2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1

