Bay Area Thrash legends Vio-Lence have released their first new material in over 29 years! The band dropped a new single and lyric “Flesh From Bone” lyric video is from the forthcoming EP Let the World Burn. This is their first original release since 1993′s Nothing to Gain. The five-song collection will be available worldwide on March 4th via Metal Blade Records. This is their second release since they re-activated in 2018 when guitarist Phil Demmel left Machine Head. In August 2020 they released a cover version of “Californa Uber Alles” – the classic Dead Kennedys song. The lyric video for “Flesh from Bone” can be viewed here.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO