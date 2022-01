Judas Priest have announced that they will be embarking on their upcoming 50 Heavy Metal Years North American Tour as a four-piece without touring guitarist Andy Sneap. The metal legends had this to say, "Hello maniacs! We are chomping at the British Steel bit to return to world touring... celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest as an even more powerful, relentless four piece heavy metal band - with Glenn coming out on stage with us here and there as before. Big thanks to Andy for all you've done and continuing to be in the production team for our new album... See you all soon headbangers!"

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO