Demand for motor fuels has been rising in Europe, as highlighted by the latest data from Spain. The volume of vehicle fuels supplied from storage facilities to the Spanish retail market in December increased 16% year on year to 3.3 million cu m (2.8 million mt), taking full-year 2021 volumes to a 13% increase, data published by national fuel distributor Exolum showed. December saw the second-highest monthly volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, just behind the July figure.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO