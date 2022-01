California public health officials are eliminating the requirement that state employees who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic must quarantine. The new guidelines took effect Saturday and will remain in effect until February first. The new rules also state any healthcare providers who have been exposed and are asymptomatic may return to work but must wear an N-95 respirator. The head of the California Nurses Association criticized the new rules, calling them a major disaster waiting to happen.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO