Portsmouth, VA

Wanted Portsmouth man previously named as person of interest now charged in September double homicide

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man previously listed a person of interest in a double homicide has now been charged with the murders.

Portsmouth Police say they are currently looking for 27-year-old Duquan Shaquille Johnson who is facing several charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm, and shooting to commit or attempt a felony.

PREVIOUS: Two dead after shooting on Randolph St. in Portsmouth; police speak with person of interest
Duquan Shaquille Johnson, Jan. 11, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

The charges stem from a double homicide on September 26 in Portsmouth.

According to police, dispatch received a call around 2:50 a.m. that day for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Lansing Avenue and Randolph Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located two gunshot victims in the same vehicle.

Police say they found 38-year-old Aaron Harris with a fatal gunshot wound. The other victim, 55-year-old Tony Palmer, later died at the hospital.

Two days following the fatal shooting, police said Johnson came to the police station voluntarily to speak with detectives after he was initially named as a person of interest.

A homicide investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

