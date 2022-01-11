ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Online Travel Market to Observe Strong Development during the Forecast Period 2022

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Online Travel Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,091 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Direct travel suppliers, such as hotels, airlines and...

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027

The latest research on "Global Online Exam Proctoring Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market". The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027, based on HTF MI newly published report.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

FinTech Blockchain Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global FinTech Blockchain Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market to Reach $4,268 Million at 3.1-GR During the Forecast Period 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & India Sports Graphics by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the U.S. & India sports graphics market was valued at $2,820 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,268 million by 2023. The U.S. sports graphics market size was valued at $2,149 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,656 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023; however, the India sports graphics market size accounted for $671 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at $1,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1%.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
#Travel Agency#Travel Services#Market Trends#Travel Market Report#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Online Travel Agencies#Expedia Inc#Priceline Group Inc#Tripadvisor Inc#Hostelworld Group#Fareportal Inc#Trivago Gmbh#Thomascook Group#Mobile
houstonmirror.com

Contraceptives (Medicine) Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Contraceptives (Medicine) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aptamers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as strong trend of the research and development investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with the increasing use of the aptamers as the biosensors, where these aptamers function as the molecular recognition probe for the detection of the targeted molecule in the process of bio imaging, gene therapy and targeted diagnostics, low cost and high efficiency of aptamers has been propelling the growth of the aptamers market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Global Yogurt Market to Grow at 6.30% During 2022-2027 | Imarc Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021. Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium. This nutritional profile offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening bones, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risks of various cardiovascular diseases, and reducing bad cholesterol.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electric Water Heater Market to Cross $40.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The electric water heater market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the residential & commercial building and construction activities is fueling the growth of the electric water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for electric water heater from industrial applications such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and others is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, rise in awareness towards use of solar powered water heaters is the key factor hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, R&D towards improving the efficiency, safety requirement, and thereby reducing operational electricity cost of electric water heater is anticipated to create opportunity for key players in the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

BFSI Security Market 2022: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security represents the adoption of security solutions and services by financial organizations to mitigate the risk of security breaches and prevent monetary frauds. Some common types of BFSI security services and tools include encryption, access control, firewalls, video surveillance, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, intrusion and fire detection, antivirus applications, etc. BFSI security solutions are reliable, secure, cost-effective, and provide round-the-clock protection against various cybersecurity threats.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia paints & coatings market generated $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $13.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, major investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Operation Business Process as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | Infosys, Computer Sciences, Fujitsu, Genpact

Operation Business Process as a Service Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Operation Business Process as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture(Ireland), Broadcom(US), Computer Sciences Corporation(US), Capgemini(France), Cisco(US), Cognizant(US), Fujitsu(Japan), Genpact(Bermuda), IBM(US), Infosys(India), Oracle(US), SAP(Germany), Tata Consultancy Services(India), Wipro Ltd.(India).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Stevia Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $1,169.4 Million Your Business by 2026

Stevia Market by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), End User (Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Retail Industry, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Direct Channel and Indirect Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global stevia market garnered $637.1 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $1.16billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Blackstrap Molasses Market Expected to Reach $18,185.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.7%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blackstrap molasses Marketby Form, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global blackstrap molasses market size is expected to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. Blackstrap...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cable Accessories Market to Cross $99.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The cable accessories market size was valued at $49.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, and automotive fuels the cable accessories market growth. In addition, increase in demand for cable accessories from renewable sector propels growth of the market, globally. However, high cost associated with underground cables and delay in implementation of power projects are the key factors that hamper growth of the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

North America Roofing Market Would Reach $47,517.8 million by 2025

This research report will give you deep insights about the North America Roofing Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
CONSTRUCTION
houstonmirror.com

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS

