Florida State travels to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday at 3 p.m. to face Syracuse. It marks the second meeting between the Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) and the Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) on the season. FSU lost to SU, 63-60, in Tallahassee, Fla. back on December 4th in the ACC opener for both clubs. Saturday's rematch is set to be shown on ESPN2 with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Tom Block and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will provide coverage below:

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO