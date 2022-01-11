St. Francisville American Legion to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Jan. 29

SAINT FRANCISVILLE — The American Legion Post #947 in St. Francisville is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Legion post home.

The public is invited to attend. Delivery service will be offered to St. Francisville residents.

The menu includes: Spaghetti, green beans, Texas toast, salad and dessert. The cost of the meal is $10.

All proceeds will be used to buy a new beer cooler.