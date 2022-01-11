Wed 8 AM | The benefits to workers and families from co-ops in work, housing, and childcare

No rest for the weary. After scoring significant lobbying victories on behalf of co-ops and condominiums during 2021, advocates have won their first battle of this young year. At a virtual hearing on Jan. 7, Sen. Julia Salazar and Sen. Brian Kavanagh, New York City Democrats and co-sponsors of the controversial Good Cause Eviction bill, promised that the bill is designed to protect rental tenants — and not subletters or shareholders in housing cooperatives. With the eviction moratorium set to expire on Jan. 15, the Good Cause Eviction bill is seen by its supporters as offering vital protections for vulnerable renters. Among those protections are severe limits on the grounds for eviction, plus a cap on rent increases at 3%, or one and a half times the Consumer Price Index.

