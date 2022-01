Happy New Year! We hope you had a safe, restful Winter Break and your children are excited to return to school on Monday, January 10, 2022. As a reminder, most SPUSD employees are on vacation until January 7, finishing this week by catching up on much-needed rest and enjoying some well-earned time away from school. We ask that you remain mindful of how challenging the last 22 months have been for public school employees…and it’s not over. Patience, understanding, and kindness for each other will be more important than ever during the next month.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO