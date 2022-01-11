ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Libya Struggles To Restore Oil Supply Despite End Of Three-Week Blockade

By Charles Kennedy
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted the force majeure on crude exports from its western ports after militias ended a three-week-long blockade, but supply from the country is struggling to take off because of port closures in the east due to bad weather and a lack of storage tanks at...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

So far this month, the European Union has received U.S. natural gas volumes five times higher than Russia’s pipeline deliveries, according to Polish outlet rp.pl, the first time in history in which American LNG has surpassed Russian gas deliveries. Last month, at least 30 tankers with liquefied natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail

In normal times, an announcement from China that it would release crude from its strategic reserves would drive oil prices down, but these aren't normal times and the relentless oil rally has continued. Friday, January 14th, 2022. It may seem somewhat counterintuitive for the oil market to shake off news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kennedy
investing.com

Oil Prices in 4th Weekly Gain on Signs of Tighter Supplies, Firmer Demand

Investing.com – Crude settled higher on Friday, notching a fourth positive week, supported by bets the Omicron-fueled drag on demand will be short-lived at a time when global supplies are expected to tighten. On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures gained 2.1% to settle at $84.82 a barrel,...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Libya’s Once-Great Oil Industry Is Facing A Plethora Of Challenges

Libya’s oil industry has suffered for years through a civil war, political uncertainty, and a lack of investment, but there is still hope for the country. The country aims to boost its oil production from 1.3 million bpd to 1.8 million bpd in 2022, an ambitious increase that will require domestic stability.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Demand Strength Exceeds IEA Expectations

Global oil demand has proven to be more resilient to the effects of the Omicron variant’s spread than the International Energy Agency expected, according to its chief, Fatih Birol, who spoke to media at a virtual meeting this week. “Demand dynamics are stronger than many of the market observers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Bullish Case For Oil Prices In 2022

At the start of 2022, Omicron’s surge and record COVID cases in many major economies are combining with an expected oversupply on the oil market to give bears a reason to cheer. Yet, oil prices rose by 5 percent in the first trading week of the year as analysts...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Field#Oil Company#National Oil Corporation#Libyan#Noc#Argus#Pfg#Bloomberg
rigzone.com

Libya Oil Output Rises to Almost 1MM Barrels Daily

Libya's daily output, which averaged 1.2 million barrels a day last year, fell to as low as 700,000 barrels. Libya’s oil production is rising gradually after a blockade of its western fields ended and ports in the east re-opened, according to the OPEC member’s energy minister. Output is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Can The World Avoid A Global Oil Supply Crunch?

The world may soon face a major oil supply shortage as spare capacity continues to dwindle and reserve replacement rates fall. The number of new oil and gas discoveries may have hit a 75-year low in 2021, highlighting a major issue for future production. The ESG investing craze and activist...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
OilPrice.com

Oil Bulls Begin The Year With A Bang

With oil inventories tightening and demand for crude exceeding expectations, oil markets have been seized by bullish sentiment at the start of 2022. Oil has started off on a positive note in 2022 so far, with robust demand continuously exceeding market expectations and Omicron fears waning. - Even though there...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Kazakhstan’s Oil Output To Return To Pre-Unrest Level Within Days

Kazakhstan’s daily oil production is expected to return to pre-unrest levels by the end of this week, as Chevron has started to gradually restore the curtailed output, advanced oil data analytics provider OilX says. The impact of the disruptions due to the unrest in OPEC+ producer Kazakhstan is estimated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The UAE Moves One Step Closer To Its Oil Production Goal

The UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company won the $946 million contract that will maintain and then increase Umm Shaif’s oil production capacity. This contract alongside the recent discovery in the Block 4 onshore concession will also help to cement Murban as a major benchmark. While China remains a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE Ignores China In Huge Oil And Gas Developments

UAE is focused on boosting its crude oil production to over 5 million barrels per day by 2030. ADNOC gains EPC contract to develop Umm Shaif offshore field despite Chinese lobbying for the contract to go to several Chinese companies. Without the intervention from the U.S. over the Khalifa Port...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Sink Again On Demand Fears

Oil prices sank on Monday on fresh demand fears, even trumping supply outages in Libya and the chaos in Kazakhstan. The Brent crude oil benchmark slipped $0.95 (-1.16%) to $80.80 per barrel, even as analysts and industry trade publications warn that there could be a significant tightening of the oil market this year.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Libya’s Crude Exports Slump As Bad Weather Shuts Four Oil Ports

Just as Libya partially recovered its oil production, bad weather forced the closure of four oil export terminals in the east—a sign that Libya’s crude exports in January will be much lower than in November, the last month of relatively stable and normal operations at its oilfields and oil ports.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

China Is The Only Winner In This Huge Iraqi Oil Field

The statement last week from Iraq’s Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, that the newly resurrected Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) has been given government approval to acquire ExxonMobil’s 32.7 percent stake in the supergiant West Qurna 1 oil field for up to US$350 million is likely to leave China delighted, the U.S. irritated, and Iraq’s oil industry still unable to achieve any of its key oil output goals. The last iteration of the INOC – created in 1966, before it was effectively closed down in 1987, with its remnants incorporated into the Ministry of Oil (MoO) – was founded on a mandate that included elements that seemed geared towards enabling malpractice of one kind and another. In particular, Article 12 of the law relating to the establishment of INOC contained, as highlighted by the former senior economist with Iraq’s MoO, and subsequently head of the Oslo-based Development Consultancy & Research, Ahmed Mousa Jiyad: “The most ridiculous, disintegrative, destructive and unconstitutional aspects of this law […providing] the legal cover for formalised corruption and kleptocracy by assigning the three funds [‘Citizens Fund’, ‘Generations Fund’, ‘Reconstruction Fund’] at least 10 per cent of the revenues of the oil exports at the discretion of the INOC’s board of directors.” The power of the INOC board of directors, though, could extend further, he added at the time, as under the 2018 version of the law, revenues generated from the export and sale of oil and gas ‘will be considered as financial revenues for INOC’. “This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution, which states that oil and gas belong to the Iraqi people and not a financial return to one public company,” said Jiyad. The full scope of the powers of this new version of the INOC has not yet been fully laid out, which means that no constraints are in place.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy