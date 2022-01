The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is an electric SUV that CNET’s Roadshow just named the Best Affordable Electric Vehicle. It’s a small but versatile electric SUV, loaded with up-to-date technology and safety features, and with an incredible warranty. As electric vehicles become more popular and prevalent, SUVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric are going to be increasingly found on the roads, and people who had never before considered an electric vehicle may think about buying something like the Kona Electric. So how much does the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric cost, and is the price worth it?

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO