ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey delivers State of the State address

By Lee Hedgepeth
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeW8O_0disd84E00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her annual State of the State address at a joint session of the state legislature Tuesday evening.

2 boys shot while sitting in their mother’s car in Tuscaloosa

A recording of the speech is available above.

This was Ivey’s fifth State of the State address. Her first was delivered just months after Ivey took the reins of government following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

State of the State addresses, like State of the Union addresses given by U.S. presidents, provide an opportunity for the chief executive to lay out her agenda ahead of the annual legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Congressional candidate meets with voters in Columbus, shares plans to “stop the stupid” in Washington

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With less than a year before the midterm elections, Congressional candidate Dr. Wayne Johnson met with Columbus voters on Friday to share his campaign promises.  Dr. Johnson announced his candidacy back in November, as a Republican candidate for the Second Congressional District. He is currently one of the five announced candidates […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
WRBL News 3

Auburn dean lone remaining finalist for presidency

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job. More News from WRBL An announcement released Friday says engineering dean Chris Roberts will meet with members of the university community next week as […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Mask mandate extended for Muscogee County School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has decided to extend its mask mandate, citing the recent surge of the Omicron variant. In December 2021, the district had announced tentative plans to transition to a mask-optional model by January 18, 2022. According to a statement on Friday from Muscogee County School Superintendent Dr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of winter weather

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency with winter weather expected to hit the state over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northeast Georgia beginning on Jan. 15, 2022. According to the NWS, two to five inches of snow could fall as […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Wiat#State Of The Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
State of the State address
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy