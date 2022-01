NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden announced plans to deploy federal medical teams to help struggling hospitals six states, including New York and New Jersey. Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, North Central Bronx Hospital and University Hospital in Newark are on the list. “We don’t know exactly what the breakdown is yet between nurses and other types of staff who are going to help us, but it almost doesn’t matter, because we’re frankly struggling in almost every category,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO of University Hospital. Personnel will be sent to overwhelmed hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan...

