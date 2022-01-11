ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Burning Questions: ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Takes Over the Charts

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first major chart success stories of early 2022 has emerged in the form of the soundtrack to Encanto, the computer-animated Disney movie about the magical Family Madrigal that debuted in late November and arrived on the Disney+ streaming platform over the holidays. After debuting at a...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 1

Related
Billboard

‘Encanto’ Tops the Billboard 200 — But These Classic Disney Soundtracks Didn’t

We might not talk about Bruno, but people are definitely talking about the Encanto soundtrack. The latest Disney animated film is enchanting viewers and listeners, with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-led soundtrack topping the Billboard 200 albums chart this week after initially debuting on the chart at No. 197 back in November. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith discuss the rise of the catchy songs — including the No. 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — as well as the history of Disney soundtracks on the Billboard 200.
MOVIES
allears.net

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack is Blowing Up Months After Release

All right — who’s NOT talking about Bruno right now?. Disney’s Encanto debuted in theaters on November 24th, and later premiered on Disney+ on December 24th. Since then, the soundtrack has been picking up a lot of steam, with some songs even placing high on U.S. and global music charts! Have you been listening to the soundtrack on repeat too?
MOVIES
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart Ranking: The 25 Biggest Hits From ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Encanto’ & More

The Disney soundtrack canon officially has its first new addition of the 2020s, thanks to the accompanying set for the breakout hit animated film Encanto. The soundtrack tops the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), while also notching a pair of top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) at No. 5 and “Surface Pressure” (Jessica Darrow) at No. 14.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastián Yatra
Person
Adele
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
SFGate

How 'Encanto' and its vibrant soundtrack became a viral phenomenon

POV: It's almost midnight. The kids are finally in bed after a long day of virtual learning - and little to no indication of when things might finally go back to normal or anything like it. The dishes, so many dishes, have been cleaned and put away. You've finally quieted your mind enough to go to sleep (before you have to do it all over again) and suddenly, there it is creeping into your head again:
MOVIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Disney's 'Encanto' film, music are taking off online

Seven weeks after its modest debut in theaters, Walt Disney Co.‘s animated film “Encanto” is having a second life on music and video streaming services. The soundtrack to the film, which features songs by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, became the No. 1 album in the U.S. this week on the Billboard 200, bumping Adele’s “30” from the top spot.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Encanto”

Disney’s new film Encanto, about a magical family in Colombia, has received relatively positive reviews and features a beautiful soundtrack composed by Tony and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The animated film follows the story of the Madrigal Family, who all live in a magical house set in a charming village called Encanto. Each child of the Madrigal Family has been blessed with a gift such as super strength, healing, and affecting the weather, except for one, Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Encanto is directed by Byron Howard, who also brought us Zootopia and Tangled, and Jared Bush, who also co-directed Zootopia, from a screenplay by Charise Castro Smith. The cast features the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and John Leguizamo. New York Times published a review of the film, praising its homage to Latino culture. “In ‘Encanto’ there’s a robust engagement with, and respect for, Latino culture in all of its dimensions. The Madrigal family members’ skin tones range from lighter to darker, their hair textures from straight to kinky-curly. And the grand pooh-bah of the contemporary musical movie score, Lin-Manuel Miranda, provides a spellbinding soundtrack of songs combining salsa, bachata and hip-hop played with traditional folk instruments from Colombia.” Encanto is a heart-warming story about family ties and embracing one’s uniqueness. If you enjoyed the animated film and you’re looking for similar movies to watch, here are five movie recommendations.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Films#World Of Disney#Disney World#Charts
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Song on the ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack? Vote!

Ever since Disney unveiled Encanto in November 2021, the musical film’s catchy songs have been inescapable on TikTok and beyond. The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated movie topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), as the set jumps 7-1 in its sixth week on the list. It’s the first soundtrack to hit No. 1 in more than two years – since Disney’s Frozen II hit No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 14, 2019.
MUSIC
themainstreetmouse.com

‘Encanto’s’ ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Is Topping the Charts. So Why Didn’t Disney Submit It for Oscars?

Since this song is so popular, here’s a little bit of info from Variety!. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s “Encanto” is a global sensation. Besides trending on social media, topping the music charts, and being played on repeat in every household with kids (and unapologetic Disney adults), the music and the movie seem to be capturing the zeitgeist. So how does a sensation like “Bruno” not get submitted by Disney for best original song for the upcoming Academy Awards?
MOVIES
Coastal View

“Encanto”

As Omicron flies around the world faster than Santa’s sleigh, many of us are once again getting reacquainted with our houses – stuck searching for entertainment amongst our most familiar four walls. Which isn’t a totally pleasant way to come back from the holidays. Morale is low, anxiety high.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Dethrones Adele For No. 1 Spot On Billboard Chart

Disney has a penchant for animated films that resonate strongly with the masses. With Encanto, that much is certain. The soundtrack to the magical animated film about family reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The chart ranks the most popular albums for the week in the US, measuring consumption on multiple metrics and converting those into equivalent album units.
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Drac is back. Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania, the fourth and final installment of the animated film franchise...
MOVIES
Billboard

‘Encanto’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Is Sebastian Yatra’s Highest Charting Hit Yet on Hot Latin Songs

Sebastian Yatra earns his highest charting hit yet on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs with his Encanto soundtrack tune “Dos Oruguitas,” as the song surges 17-4 on the Jan. 15-dated survey. It also becomes his first entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 83. Beyond its hybrid charts profit, “Dos Oruguitas” makes its entrance on the Global 200 tally with a No. 109 debut.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto Soundtrack Hit A Massive Milestone

Lin-Manuel Miranda is on top of the world again. After his huge success composing music for the stage musical Hamilton and the animated film Moana, the Tony Award winner created a new score for Disney’s latest musical film, Encanto. Amid the film being available in both theaters and on streaming service Disney+, Miranda’s music has managed to hit a massive milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
MOVIES

