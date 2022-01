EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new monoclonal antibody treatment has been approved for emergency use, and an Evansville nurse is one of the first people to receive it. Jess Schnur received a lifesaving liver transplant in August 2021. It saved her life, but made her very immunocompromised. She can’t get her COVID-19 booster shot because of it, so she says this new treatment is the next best thing.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO