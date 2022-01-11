ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Argentina capital hit by major power outage amid heat wave

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires was hit by a major power outage on Tuesday that left thousands of homes without electricity amid a heat wave that has seen temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), some of the highest in the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Buenos Aires hits 106 degrees amid severe South American heat wave

A multiday heat wave is gripping parts of central South America, bringing record warmth to several large cities. Parts of Argentina are about 25 degrees above normal, while parts of Chile, Paraguay, and Bolivia are experiencing unusual warmth. Excess strain on power grids have caused widespread outages, leaving 700,000 people without power. The heat wave doesn’t appear to be letting up until this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
whtc.com

‘Furnace’: Argentina roasts in record-setting heat wave

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina is facing a historic heat wave with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), making the country for a while the hottest place on the planet, straining power grids and forcing residents to seeking sanctuary in the shade. With temperatures up around 45°C...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Thousands without power in Buenos Aires amid heat wave

Thousands of homes are without power in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires due to a large-scale power outage, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The power outage comes as a heat wave scorches the city, bringing temperatures above 104°F, some of the highest in the world. Driving the news: Electricity providers...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Heat wave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Heat Wave#Reuters#Edenor#Enre#Aysa
AFP

Firefighters battle forest blazes in Argentina

With temperatures climbing upwards, firefighters were deployed ahead of the weekend to forest fires in nine of Argentina's 23 provinces, including one blaze that has been active for more than a month. "The fire is 50 kilometers from Bariloche, but there is no risk of evacuation for the moment," one firefighter told AFP. Fires in the forested areas of southern and central Argentina are an endemic occurrence during the summer.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Suez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 – SCA chairman

DUBAI (Reuters) – A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday. The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Southernmost City in the World

“South” means warm temperatures to most Americans. This changes when the yardstick includes the southernmost “city” in the world (in reality a town of fewer than 3,000 residents), because it is relatively close to the continent of Antarctica. That town is Puerto Williams, Chile. To determine the 24 southernmost towns or cities in the world, […]
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
kfgo.com

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy