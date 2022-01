The Denver Broncos are in the market for a new head coach and George Paton is currently in the process of interviewing 10 candidates to fill the position. Luke Getsy is among the more peculiar candidates for the position. He has six years of experience in the NFL, all with the Green Bay Packers. He was hired to serve as one of Mike McCarthy’s quality control coaches in 2014, was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016, and returned from one year as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator to become Aaron Rodgers’ quarterback coach in 2019. This year he added passing game coordinator to his duties, but with Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hacket in the building his role in the play calling process is extremely murky.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO