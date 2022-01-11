ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Pfizer to cut U.S. sales staff as meetings move to virtual

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is reducing its U.S. sales staff as it expects doctors and...

Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster -The Verge

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will require retail and corporate employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 booster shot, The Verge reported https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/15/22885181/apple-vaccine-covid-19-booster-shot-employees on Saturday, citing an internal email. Starting Jan. 24, unvaccinated employees or those who haven’t submitted proof of vaccination will need negative COVID-19 tests to enter Apple...
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods moves annual shareholders meeting to virtual event

Tyson Foods has decided to move its annual shareholders meeting slated for Feb. 10 to a virtual event. This comes as Northwest Arkansas continues to be a hot bed for COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant. Company officials said the decision was made to support the well-being of the...
kfgo.com

BlackRock profit rises 2.5% as asset growth boosts fee income

(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc reported a 2.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday as the world’s largest money manager’s fee income rose with assets under management scaling a new peak of over $10 trillion. Adjusted profit rose to $1.61 billion, or $10.42 per share, in the quarter...
Phramalive.com

Anticipating a Permanent Shift to Virtual, Pfizer will Reduce Sales Reps

Sparked by more than two years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer is cutting its sales staff as more and more physicians’ offices and healthcare facilities prefer fewer face-to-face interactions with vendors. That preference for a virtual experience is expected to remain even after the pandemic wanes.
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer cutting sales staff to prioritize better digital interactions with customers

Pfizer is laying off a few hundred positions across its U.S. sales force as it plans for more digital engagement, the company told Becker's in an emailed statement Jan. 12. Pfizer is looking to hire employees who have the "right expertise and resources" to meet the demand from healthcare professionals seeking out more efficient digital interactions.
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
Motley Fool

Is Pfizer's Acquisition of Arena a Good Move for Investors?

Pfizer plans to acquire Arena for $6.7 billion. Arena's pipeline appears to be a good fit for Pfizer. The price tag of the deal also seems reasonable for Pfizer, but maybe not for some Arena shareholders. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced in December that it plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). In...
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
kfgo.com

London Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies – WSJ

(Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group has proposed a special market for private companies to trade their shares publicly on the exchange on certain days, The Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3nt8j9h on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The move is part of a plan to...
kfgo.com

China Evergrande extends bondholders meeting voting date to Jan 13 – filing

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Monday that the voting period for bondholders meeting will be extended to Jan. 13, the property group said in a filing. The meeting with bondholders scheduled on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds.
The Associated Press

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one...
kfgo.com

Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada intends to sign onto Mexico’s complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday. Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA)...
kfgo.com

U.S. venture capital deals notched all-time high of $330 billion in 2021

(Reuters) – Venture capital dealmaking in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021 at nearly $330 billion, buoyed by excess liquidity and an accommodative monetary policy, according to a report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. Venture capital firms ramped up bets on technology, biotech,...
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
