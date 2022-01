Good news for everyone who’s been starving to see The Bob’s Burgers Movie. After two years of pandemic delays, 20th Century Studios has finally served up a trailer. The 90-second clip opens with realistic animation of a burger being sensually put together, then switches to the 2-D style that has marked 227 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about the Belchers. Unfortunately, things aren’t going so great for the family business in the movie. Linda is attempting to advertise a Bob’s Burgers stand outside of the Wonder Wharf by wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit and dancing. “What? It’s summer, and sex sells, baby,” she explains to Bob.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO