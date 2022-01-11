Man sentenced to prison for stealing TVs from Walmart, threatening manager with knife

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man charged in a series of armed robberies has been sentenced to serve three to four years behind bars.

Luis Adorno, 38, pleaded guilty back in December to a number of charges, including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and driving to endanger.

Prosecutors said Adorno stole flat-screen TVs on several occasions from the Walmart in North Attleboro, according to prosecutors.

Then a few days later, Adorno stole another flat-screen TV from the Walmart in Seekonk.

During that incident, prosecutors said Adorno pulled out a knife and threatened the store manager before he loaded the TV into his car and drove off.

The next day, an officer attempted to pull Adorno over on Route 6. Instead of stopping, prosecutors said Adorno flipped off the officer and drove directly at his cruiser before speeding towards the Rhode Island border.

Adorno led the officer on a brief pursuit, during which he weaved in and out of rush hour traffic, according to prosecutors.

While that chase was cut off at the state line for safety reasons, Adorno was later arrested in Rhode Island on similar offenses.

Court documents reveal that Adorno has been charged with shoplifting numerous times in Rhode Island. Since 2013, Adorno has been arrested by officers in Smithfield, Warwick, Providence, North Providence, East Providence, Pawtucket, Coventry and Cranston.

