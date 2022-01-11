ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Full House’ Online

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Saget entertained fans for decades, and his legacy lives on through his work. Saget, who died Sunday, was best known as Danny Tanner on Full House, a role that landed him in the proverbial hall of fame of TV dads. The beloved comedian played a widowed, single father raising three...

www.billboard.com

StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
HollywoodLife

Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’

Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement. The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
TMZ.com

Bob Saget Funeral Draws Big Crowd, Including 'Full House' Cast

Bob Saget was a reservoir of goodwill, and it showed Friday at his funeral, where so many people wanted to attend that the cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow. As we reported, Bob's funeral is being held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in...
Popculture

Did ABC Just Tease a Major Series Return in 2022?

In 2022, Desperate Housewives fans will mark the 10-year anniversary of the show's finale. ABC has no concrete plans for a revival, but the network keeps the show's Twitter page active by regularly posting holiday messages. Still, the network's tweet about "desperately" waiting for 2022 to start led to fans speculating about the show's return.
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
TVLine

ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Laid to Rest Friday in Small, Intimate Service

Bob Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends. The service for the iconic comic and actor was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star. “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter. According to People, fellow Full House...
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount Network and Peacock Online

After four seasons of fighting off billionaire land developers, politicians and wolves in the Big Sky Country, Yellowstone has finally earned its first awards nod. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner nabbed a SAG Awards nomination for best drama ensemble, and both the hit show and its prequel, 1883, have set TV ratings records for Paramount Network. And creator Taylor Sheridan has yet another Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, in the works for Paramount+. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, helmed by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), as they protect their cattle ranch in Montana against land developers and others at its borders, including America’s first National...
Billboard

Bob Saget, Comedian and ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, whose comedic, affable portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House made him one of TV’s most popular dads, was found dead Sunday (Jan. 9) in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 65.
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
Daily Californian

Watch ‘Sing 2’ Online Free Streaming at Home Here’s How

How to watch Sing 2 online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] Sing 2 (2021) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [#Sing 2 ] Google Drive/[DvdRip-USA/Eng-Subs] Sing 2! Is Sing 2 available to stream? Is watching Sing 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Sing 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
