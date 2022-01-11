ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Supreme Court denies Vos request to stop deposition over records

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (WISC/AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a petition from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to delay him sitting for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

In an order Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn described the type of request Vos had filed as “an extraordinary petition we grant only in the rarest of cases” and said it “comes nowhere close” to meeting legal standards.

Earlier in the day, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to delay the depositions set for Wednesday. She had ordered Vos and Fawcett to sit for the depositions last week.

The ruling comes in a case brought by watchdog group American Oversight over records it is seeking related to the investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Educate Yourself
4d ago

Vos has wasted over $700K this far and there better be something relevant to show for it. If not, the farce needs to end now!!!

Rowdy Yates
4d ago

While you have him on the stand - question him on why he won't allow a vote on medical marijuana ? The science shows it has multiple medicinal uses. Please help the people you are supposed to represent deal with medical issues.

