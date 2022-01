The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum and her rapper ex sparked reconciliation rumors once again as they appeared to get close during a night out in West Hollywood. Giving it another go? Ashley Benson and G-Eazy created quite the stir as they were spotted out together for the second time in two weeks following their split 10 months ago. The Pretty Little Liars alum and her rapper ex, both 32, enjoyed a cozy night out in West Hollywood on January 7. Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date night, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.

