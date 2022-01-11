ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alright! Bob's Burgers Is Coming to the Big Screen

By Jillian Fabiano
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the words of Tina, "Don't have a crap attack," but we have some big news. Nope, that's not a new McDonald's Ad... that's a trailer for the new Bob's Burgers movie. On Jan. 11, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Why Bob’s Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Was Fired

“Bob’s Burgers”, near contestant for the throne of the best-animated sitcom, along with “Family Guy”, “The Simpsons”, “American Dad”, and a growing list of others every season. New shows that appear to come out every season, on every network, always appeared to be different in their own way but viewers could never help but compare animated sitcoms. Like most animated sitcoms, “Bob’s Burgers” follows a structure of a family and their exploits in and out of their owned restaurant, named after the father of the house. Conveniently, the family lives above the restaurant that they operate, which happens to be, or at least assumed to be a New Jersey shore town full of a boardwalk, or wharf as the townspeople call it as it is officially ”The Wonder Wharf”. Below, we’ve gone into detail on one of America’s favorite animated families, the Belchers from “Bob’s Burgers”, and how Bob’s Burgers fired voice actor Jay Johnston due to his involvement with the Capitol riots.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Feast Your Eyes, Finally, on The Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer

Good news for everyone who’s been starving to see The Bob’s Burgers Movie. After two years of pandemic delays, 20th Century Studios has finally served up a trailer. The 90-second clip opens with realistic animation of a burger being sensually put together, then switches to the 2-D style that has marked 227 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about the Belchers. Unfortunately, things aren’t going so great for the family business in the movie. Linda is attempting to advertise a Bob’s Burgers stand outside of the Wonder Wharf by wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit and dancing. “What? It’s summer, and sex sells, baby,” she explains to Bob.
MOVIES
IGN

Bob's Burgers Movie 'Musical Comedy-Mystery-Adventure' Plot Revealed

Production on The Bob's Burgers Movie has been relatively quiet since mid-2021, but we finally have some plot details that shed light on what the Belcher family and their humble restaurant will get up to. In the "musical-comedy-mystery-adventure" film, a ruptured water main opens up a giant sinkhole in front...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Hamburger#Big News#Mcdonald#Belchers
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
MOVIES
wfpk.org

The Beatles’ rooftop concert is coming to the big screen!

Critics and fans alike have been gushing over Peter Jackson‘s recent docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, and now that project has spawned something else for us to look forward to!. The Beatles‘ iconic final concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps Savile Row headquarters back in 1969– with...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Slated To Debut Official Trailer Tonight On ESPN

The College Football National Championship is going to be fun tonight and it has nothing to do with what’s on the field. Set to premiere tonight during the game’s broadcast on ESPN which happens tonight @ 8pm ET, the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released . 20th Century Animation has also released an official synopsis that you can read below.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

20th Century Studios Drops New Trailer to ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

In the newest trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, a realistic hamburger patty flips in anticipation with the narrator asking, ‘are you ready’ there is iceberg lettuce clashing together with a juicy tomato and a crispy bun. Something beefy and juice, the narrator asks as another hamburger patty hits the sizzling grill. And then suddenly, Fan-favorite Linda Belcher is wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit, and Bob is asking “Linda,’ and she responds by saying, “it’s summer and sex sells, baby,” said Linda. Tina Belcher is horseback riding in the sunset with her crush Jimmy Pesto.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Movies
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Hit Show Heads to Theaters

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer Gets the Patty Started

Disney’s 20th Century Studios has released the trailer, new poster and still images for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which will open in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. You can watch the trailer for the anticipated film using the player below and you’ll find the images and posters by scrolling down.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

A Sinkhole Threatens the Belcher Family Restaurant in 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer

20th Century Studios has finally released the official trailer of The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The long-awaited animated film is described as a “big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure” that sees the Belcher family face a sinkhole threatening to destroy both their restaurant and their summer:. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

10 Best Episodes Of “Bob’s Burgers”, Ranked

It’s been an amazing week for one of the best adult cartoons of all time. Bob’s Burgers celebrated eleven years on the air this week, having premiered on January 9, 2011. The Fox series has been a big success, inspiring everything from board games, shirts, toys, albums, and a comic series. And this Monday, we got a trailer for the upcoming film adaptation, which will be out on Memorial Day weekend. To celebrate the show, here is our list of the ten best episodes of Bob’s Burgers ranked from ten to one, one being the very best.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Bob's Burgers Movie Set for Memorial Day Release: Watch the Trailer!

The Belchers are making their way to theaters. 20th Century Studios revealed Monday the long-gestating Bob's Burgers Movie would finally launch Friday, May 27th. “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Unikorn’ Took Inspiration From Kids’ Movies of the 1980s

For writing partners Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin, the graphic novel Unikorn was a chance to dive into the kinds of stories they loved as kids. Stories of overcoming loss, discovering secret worlds and growing up. The 200-page graphic novel centers on Mae Everhart, a 12-year-old who inherits a horse with a nub in the center of his forehead, which leads her to believe the horse might be a unicorn with a broken horn. Soon, Mae realizes the horse has been kept hidden away in order to keep him from those who would harm him, and she embarks on a mission...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
E! News

E! News

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy