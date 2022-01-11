ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville police: Two people injured in Cardinal Road area shooting

By Calvin Shomaker, The Daily News
 4 days ago
Two people were shot in Jacksonville during Monday's early morning hours, according to police.

Jacksonville police officers responded to a shooting that happened outside in the area of Cardinal Road at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Monday, the department announced in a news release on Tuesday. Officers found a 15-year-old female and a 47-year-old male had been shot in an altercation.

The responding officers, along with city and county emergency personnel, rendered aid to the two victims, who were transported to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is active and detectives are following up on leads, according to the release, which said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the detective on the case at 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and a message to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement.

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

Crime & Safety
