Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County commissioners OK $425K from ARPA for Bend, Redmond shelter projects

By KTVZ News Team
 4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners said Tuesday they have approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments of $425,000 to support the St. Vincent’s Place alternative shelter in Bend and the Shepherd's House shelter kitchen project in Redmond.

“These investments will help to accelerate the delivery of key services to residents experiencing homelessness,” said Commissioner Patti Adair.

Funds allocated to the St. Vincent Place alternative shelter project will support capital needs, including security systems, fencing and landscaping that is needed to complete the project, as well as first-year operating costs.

“St. Vincent’s Place is another example of the community coming together to create a place for individuals to get stabilized to be able to move forward,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone. “I am glad that the commission is able to invest these federal dollars in both of these projects for the people of Deschutes County.”

Funds allocated to the Shepherd's House Redmond shelter will help accelerate plans to open a shelter kitchen that will provide meal service to residents experiencing homelessness in the community.

“We are excited to be able to support these important projects and to help enable our community organizations to provide additional resources to residents experiencing homelessness,” said Commissioner Phil Chang.

To date, commissioners have obligated over $33.5 million in ARPA investments.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in federal ARPA funds. The county received the first half of the funds last May and expects to receive the remainder of the funds this year.

To learn more about the county’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa .

KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County in ‘surge capacity’ for contact tracing, outlines advice for public

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services said Thursday it is responding to a high volume of COVID-19 cases. Due to the increase in new cases, officials said the case investigation and contact tracing teams are currently not able to contact all residents who test positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours. The post Deschutes County in ‘surge capacity’ for contact tracing, outlines advice for public appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New youth environmental action group begins in Bend

The Green Leadership Coalition is a new program for high school students wanting to get involved with sustainability and environmental efforts in Central Oregon. It's offered by The Environmental Center in Bend. Their first meeting is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. You can find more information on Instagram @green_leadership_coaliton. The post New youth environmental action group begins in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
