BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners said Tuesday they have approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments of $425,000 to support the St. Vincent’s Place alternative shelter in Bend and the Shepherd's House shelter kitchen project in Redmond.

“These investments will help to accelerate the delivery of key services to residents experiencing homelessness,” said Commissioner Patti Adair.

Funds allocated to the St. Vincent Place alternative shelter project will support capital needs, including security systems, fencing and landscaping that is needed to complete the project, as well as first-year operating costs.

“St. Vincent’s Place is another example of the community coming together to create a place for individuals to get stabilized to be able to move forward,” said Commissioner Tony DeBone. “I am glad that the commission is able to invest these federal dollars in both of these projects for the people of Deschutes County.”

Funds allocated to the Shepherd's House Redmond shelter will help accelerate plans to open a shelter kitchen that will provide meal service to residents experiencing homelessness in the community.

“We are excited to be able to support these important projects and to help enable our community organizations to provide additional resources to residents experiencing homelessness,” said Commissioner Phil Chang.

To date, commissioners have obligated over $33.5 million in ARPA investments.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in federal ARPA funds. The county received the first half of the funds last May and expects to receive the remainder of the funds this year.

To learn more about the county’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa .

The post Deschutes County commissioners OK $425K from ARPA for Bend, Redmond shelter projects appeared first on KTVZ .