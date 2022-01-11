ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools reopen in Uganda after nearly-two-year COVID closure

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Some 15 million pupils have...

thetandd.com

The Independent

Voices: As Uganda reopens schools, we must not leave our girls behind

This week, Ugandan schools reopened for the first time since March 2020 – the longest Covid-related school closure of any country in the world. While Ugandans breathe a sigh of relief at being able to return to some sense of normality, challenges remain. Principal among these is ensuring that our young people – and especially our young women – will return to their education, after nearly two years without it.Such a lengthy closure might seem extreme, but so were the circumstances. By March 2021 – a full year into the worst global health crisis in living memory – less than...
The Independent

Canadian doctor delivers ‘Miracle’ baby on overnight flight to Uganda

A Canadian doctor helped a woman deliver a baby 35,000 feet in the air last month during an overnight flight from Doha, Qatar, to Entebbe, Uganda, according to a report on Saturday. On the plane on 5 December, the Qatar Airways staff asked if there was a doctor on board.Dr Aisha Khatib — who was travelling for work and medical training — thought someone on the plane was having a heart attack.In an interview with the BBC, Dr Khatib was quoted as saying: “I see a crowd of people gathered around the patient.”Dr Khatib found that a 25-year-old unidentified...
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
The Independent

Japan school students taking their university entrance exam wounded in knife attack

Three people were stabbed outside Tokyo University during the first day of the entrance examinations across Japan on Saturday.Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old from Nagoya at the scene and allegedly recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife from him. Some 530,000 students are due to take the nationwide tests over two days at venues across the country.Police said the attacks began at around 8.30am local time. A 72–year-old man from Tokyo and two 18-year-olds from nearby Chiba prefecture, who were on their way to the examination hall, were injured. None of them knew the suspect, police said.The Asahi newspaper quoted an...
