ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Quick Hits: Unexpected Off-Night, Protocol Update, Brown, Frost, and More

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

1) With Tuesday's scheduled home game against the first-place Carolina Hurricanes postponed, the Flyers had an unexpected extra day of practice in Voorhees. They'll also practice tomorrow before leaving for Boston for Thursday's game at TD Garden. Tuesday's practice was focused largely on tweaks to systems -- primarily dealing...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Bruins Beat Flyers, 3-2

The Philadelphia Flyers are winless in their last six games (0-4-2) after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Flyers remain winless in the 2022 calendar year to date. The Bruins, in the second game of a seven-game homestand, have won each of their last four games. Boston is 7-1-0 in January and the team has won eight of its last 11 games.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 1/13/21 @ BOS

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) are in Beantown on Thursday evening to take on Bruce Cassidy's Boston Bruins (20-11-5). Game time at TD Garden is 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final meeting of the season between the teams, and the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Seeler
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Kevin Connauton
Person
Travis Sanheim
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Person
Travis Konecny
KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Provorov#Covid
CBS Boston

NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen’s First Career Tally

BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice. The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net. The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy