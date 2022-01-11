ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina capital hit by major power outage amid heat wave

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires was hit by a major power outage on Tuesday that left thousands of homes without electricity amid a heat wave that has seen temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), some of the highest in the...

whtc.com

‘Furnace’: Argentina roasts in record-setting heat wave

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina is facing a historic heat wave with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), making the country for a while the hottest place on the planet, straining power grids and forcing residents to seeking sanctuary in the shade. With temperatures up around 45°C...
Agriculture Online

Heat wave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
AFP

Firefighters battle forest blazes in Argentina

With temperatures climbing upwards, firefighters were deployed ahead of the weekend to forest fires in nine of Argentina's 23 provinces, including one blaze that has been active for more than a month. "The fire is 50 kilometers from Bariloche, but there is no risk of evacuation for the moment," one firefighter told AFP. Fires in the forested areas of southern and central Argentina are an endemic occurrence during the summer.
froggyweb.com

U.N. report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The global economy is projected to grow by 4% in 2022 – down from 5.5% last year – and expand 3.5% in 2023 amid new waves of COVID-19 infections, labor market challenges, supply-chain constraints and rising inflation, according to a U.N. report released on Thursday.
froggyweb.com

Heathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020, after Omicron sparked a run of cancellations in December. The airport to the west of London said on Tuesday that at least 600,000 passengers cancelled travel...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Southernmost City in the World

“South” means warm temperatures to most Americans. This changes when the yardstick includes the southernmost “city” in the world (in reality a town of fewer than 3,000 residents), because it is relatively close to the continent of Antarctica. That town is Puerto Williams, Chile. To determine the 24 southernmost towns or cities in the world, […]
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
AFP

Tongans flee tsunami following powerful volcanic eruption

Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption -- heard in neighbouring countries -- triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific. "A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption. Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off on Sunday. The capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding there had been no reports of injury or death but a full assessment was not yet possible with communication lines down.
