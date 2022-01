CINCINNATI -- What mostly was a tense game between teams with long playoff droughts was disrupted Saturday by some problematic officiating. The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in an AFC wild-card matchup that ended Cincinnati's 31-year run without a postseason victory. The margin was Joe Burrow's 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd late in the second quarter on which the quarterback barely was in bounds when he threw the ball.

