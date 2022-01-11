ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin To Make Season Debut Tuesday

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – It’s the words Penguins fans have been waiting for: Geno is back. Knee surgery in June has left Evgeni Malkin sidelined since, but the Penguins announced he’s making his season debut Tuesday night in Anaheim. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipated...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

PensBurgh

Trending Penguins Players: Tristan Jarry’s redemption and the return of Evgeni Malkin

It has been a pretty eventful week for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After winning 10 games in a row their winning streak came to an end — in somewhat disappointing fashion, allowing a 2-0 lead to slip away — and have lost two out of three games. They got back one of their top players in Evgeni Malkin who returned with a two-goal effort on Tuesday night. They also had their starting goalie earn another All-Star game nod to continue what has been, so far, a redemption season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Malkin’s Return Makes Penguins Stanley Cup Favourites

At nearly the midway mark of the 2021-22 NHL season, the hobbled Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed back one of their two franchise pillars in Evgeni Malkin, with the superstar center marking his long-awaited return with a two-goal performance against the Anaheim Ducks. It’s heartening that the uber-talented Russian pivot appears to have not lost a step during his offseason recovery from surgery, and it bodes immensely well for the Penguins’ suddenly bolstered Stanley Cup chances. Let’s dig into why Malkin’s return makes the Penguins one of the top Stanley Cup contenders for the 2021-22 season.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Evgeni Malkin needs to play within Penguins' structure

The Pittsburgh Penguins just had a 10-game win streak. Jake Guentzel just had an 18-game points streak. Behold the majesty of 12 consecutive refreshing Penguins notes. Never stop never stopping! (Except the Penguins and Guentzel both got stopped.) • No one said Evgeni Malkin’s return would disrupt the Penguins’ chemistry....
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
The Independent

Kings trainer becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.“That’s incredible. That’s great. We need more of that in our game,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.Visram is the head trainer for...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL

