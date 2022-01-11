ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Add Heinen And Aston-Reese To COVID-19 List

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have added two players to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol List. Forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese have both tested positive for COVID-19 and have...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

