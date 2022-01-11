ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Low-Cost Airline Brought New Life to International Travel During the Pandemic

By Jason Notte
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor almost two years, air travel of...

www.adweek.com

johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Airlines Kicks Off the New Year With Flights for As Low As $39 — but You Have to Book Fast

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with a flight sale making it ridiculously cheap to swap the bone-chilling cold temperatures at home for sunshine and palm trees. But travelers will have to move quickly to take advantage of the airline's latest sale, which cuts one-way ticket prices as low as $39 each way on select routes. To take advantage of this flight deal, travelers have to book by Jan. 6 for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Viva Air
cbslocal.com

What Rights Do You Have When An Airline Cancels Your Flight?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airlines continue major flight cancellations as record COVID cases cause widespread staffing shortages. Tracking service FlightAware reports 4,500 delays and more than a thousand cancellations Thursday alone. This, as the TSA says air travel volume has just about returned to pre-pandemic levels. WCCO found out what...
techstartups.com

Air transportation startup Avelo Airlines lands $42M in Series B funding to offer affordable travel and low fares starting at $29

Southwest Airlines is known for its affordable and low-priced fares and unmatched profitability in the industry. According to the information on its website, the company has been profitable for 38 years in a row. Now, one startup wants to give Southwest a run for its money with unbeatable and affordable air travel starting as low as $19 per fare.
Wright County Journal Press

How seniors can travel safely during the pandemic

A big advantage of retiring is having more leisure time to travel, and millions of seniors capitalize on that free time every day. Seniors spend more on travel and leisure than any other demographic, according to the United States Census Bureau. The international travel agency Virtuoso says the average retiree spends nearly $12,000 a year on travel.
travelawaits.com

Southwest Airlines Now Sending International Travelers At-Home COVID Testing Kits

Southwest Airlines has teamed with a Bay Area-based health provider to provide passengers re-entering the United States a convenient COVID testing solution. Passengers booked on Southwest flights can purchase discounted rapid antigen test kits from CityHealth. The kits contain a CDC-approved Rapid Antigen test as well as a virtual appointment with a CityHealth testing specialist.
The Independent

International travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, says holiday boss

Demand for foreign holidays is recovering towards pre-pandemic levels following the relaxation of coronavirus travel rules, according to travel firms.Steve Heapy, chief executive of tour operator Jet2holidays and leisure airline Jet2.com, said bookings soared after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the testing and quarantine requirements for arrivals will be eased.His firm reported huge popularity for trips to mainland Spain the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece.From 4am on Friday, fully vaccinated travellers and under-18s arriving in the UK no longer need to have taken a pre-departure lateral flow test.I predict travel will be 90%...
Telegraph

Another new Nordic airline is helping bring back low-cost long-haul flights

Long-haul travel is ready for a resurgence in 2022. International tourist arrivals in July-September 2021 remained 64 per cent below the same period in 2019, despite the widespread roll out of vaccinations and the reopening of most borders. Yet as we move towards living with Covid, the outlook is certainly...
businesstraveller.com

New travel rules for International Arrivals in India

All travellers coming into India from an international destination will undergo mandatorily isolate themselves at home for a week the Union Health Ministry had said last week. The seven-day home quarantine will be followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. The guidelines came into effective from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico’s Volaris ranks the seventh safest low-cost airline in the world

Mexico City, Mexico — Volaris has been recognized as the safest low-cost airlines in Latin America and one of the 10 most safest in the world. Airline Ratings analyzed 385 airlines across the globe focusing on operational safety (that there have been no accidents or serious incidents), as well as fleet age and approval of the Operational Safety Audit of the International Air Transport Association (IOSA).
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
FodorsTravel

‘Why Do I Need to Keep Window Shades Open?’ and 5 Other Flight Questions Answered

Have you seen photos of the Golden Age of Flying? Glamorous passengers reclining comfortably, dining on smoked salmon and caviar, all prepared on expensive and real crockery, while a cloud of smoke wafts around. Not a bag of nuts in sight! We might not get this pampered treatment these days—far from it—but flying is much more affordable now, and we have better technology (think wi-fi and movies). And more importantly, flying is the safest mode of transportation.
