This Low-Cost Airline Brought New Life to International Travel During the Pandemic

Demand for foreign holidays is recovering towards pre-pandemic levels following the relaxation of coronavirus travel rules, according to travel firms.Steve Heapy, chief executive of tour operator Jet2holidays and leisure airline Jet2.com, said bookings soared after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the testing and quarantine requirements for arrivals will be eased.His firm reported huge popularity for trips to mainland Spain the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece.From 4am on Friday, fully vaccinated travellers and under-18s arriving in the UK no longer need to have taken a pre-departure lateral flow test.I predict travel will be 90%...
