Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO