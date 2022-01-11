ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 11:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Western Addison, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Western Addison; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet and or rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Winter Storm Warning#Haines Borough
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington Counties. In Virginia, Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, South Lincoln County, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 06:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley Areas Of Fog This Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of fog with visibility between one quarter mile to one mile. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...630 AM MST through Noon MST. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use caution if traveling and encountering fog. Fog freezing on surfaces could cause slick conditions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with higher amounts of 5 to 8 inches possible across the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Clinton, Northern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Northern Franklin; Western Clinton WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times on Monday with a brief period of sleet and or rain possible, mainly in Vermont. Temperatures are expected to be very cold this morning. Despite the lack of wind, we encourage continued preventative measures against cold weather.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is expected to start as snow before quickly changing to a wintry mix and eventually changing to all rain.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In NY, Broome County; and in PA, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 1 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills, temperatures today are expected to stay below 15 above zero, and then quickly fall back below zero overnight tonight. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 19:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne and Union Counties. In Arkansas, Columbia and Union Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall expected to increase in coverage across portions of south-central Arkansas and north Louisiana with 1 to 2 inches possible.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Essex, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet and or rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Somerset County and Northern and Central Piscataquis County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are expected, with up to 14 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, which may create near blizzard conditions at times, especially over the higher terrain. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour for a time this evening into the night, making roads nearly impassable for a time.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Putnam; Roane; Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bladen, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bladen; Robeson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain is expected through the morning hours. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Darlington, Marlboro and Dillon Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson and Bladen Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some glazing on mainly elevated surfaces with total ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Bridges and overpasses may be briefly hazardous as well.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy