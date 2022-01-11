Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In NY, Broome County; and in PA, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 1 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills, temperatures today are expected to stay below 15 above zero, and then quickly fall back below zero overnight tonight. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
Comments / 0