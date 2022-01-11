ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rubio introduces bill to sanction Beijing for obstructing investigation of COVID-19 origins

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

S en. Marco Rubio introduced a bill Tuesday to sanction Beijing if Chinese officials do not permit a forensic investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florida senator, alongside several of his Republican colleagues, introduced the Coronavirus Origin Validation, Investigation, and Determination (COVID) Act of 2022 , which would authorize sanctions if Chinese officials block a “comprehensive international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 at laboratories in Wuhan that engaged in risky research involving bat coronaviruses,” according to a press release.


In addition to sanctions against the leadership of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and its affiliates, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology, it would suspend federal funding for any research studies involving the CAS.

MCCARTHY FLOATS HOUSE MEMBER STOCK TRADING BAN IF REPUBLICANS WIN MAJORITY

China has routinely stonewalled international investigators seeking to understand the origins of a virus responsible for an estimated 5.5 million deaths worldwide since China first reported cases to the World Health Organization in December 2019, including more than 800,000 people in the United States.

In November, China dismissed as unscientific a declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was within the realm of possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Examiner , Rubio wrote the bill is “good governance and commonsense” and would put necessary pressure on the Chinese Communist Party to be more transparent with the international community.

In a statement, Rubio argued that since the beginning of the pandemic, “the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has stonewalled all efforts to uncover the true origins of COVID-19.”

“We know the virus originated in China, however, the CCP’s attempts to obfuscate the truth has led to countless deaths and needless suffering worldwide,” he said. “It is clear that Beijing will only respond to concerted pressure from the United States and the international community. My bill will force the CCP to the table.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the senators who joined Rubio in introducing the bill, said in a statement, “COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 800,000 people in the United States so far. Families who’ve lost loved ones to this devastating virus deserve answers — especially if the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for either unleashing this virus or covering it up.”

“Our bill requires an investigation into COVID-19’s origins and holds China accountable by sanctioning those who’ve stonewalled independent investigations,” the Iowa Republican said. “We ought to make sure there are harsh consequences for any individual or organization that played a part in starting or perpetuating this pandemic.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

It was not clear Tuesday if Senate leadership would consider the bill.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
thecentersquare.com

Florida’s U.S. senators introduce bill to impose sanctions on China

(The Center Square) – Florida’s Republican U.S. senators have introduced a bill to impose sanctions on China if the communist country continues to prevent “a credible and comprehensive international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 at laboratories in Wuhan.”. Their actions follow decisions made by Florida’s Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Chuck Grassley
Fox News

Republicans investigating COVID-19 origins slam Biden admin's 'unsatisfactory responses'

Congressional Republicans filed a joint letter to President Biden Thursday, demanding greater transparency and more active cooperation with investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. GOP officials say that sources in the federal government and military who have been tapped for information regarding the pandemic have failed to properly respond.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
altoday.com

Tommy Tuberville joins legislation to investigate COVID-19 origins

Senator Tommy Tuberville joined Florida senator Marco Rubio and 14 other colleagues to introduce the Coronavirus Origin Validation, Investigation, and Determination (COVID) Act of 2022. This bill aims to press for an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 at laboratories in Wuhan. If passed, the COVID Act of 2022 would authorize sanctions if the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fails to allow such an investigation within 90 days of the bill’s enactment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Covid#Forensic Investigation#Chinese#Republican#Determination#Cas#Mccarthy Floats House#Republicans#The Washington Examiner#Ccp
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio says COVID-19 is China’s Chernobyl

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continues to condemn China for unleashing COVID-19 on the world, and he compared the disease to a Soviet nuclear disaster Thursday. “The Chinese authorities probably know that by now, but they’re never going to admit that to the world. Totalitarian regimes don’t admit mistakes. That’s how you got your Chernobyl and that’s how you have this, I think,” Rubio said during a segment on Orlando’s WDBO radio.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

House lawmakers introduce bill to send free weekly COVID tests to Americans

A group of House Democrats on Wednesday proposed a bill that would require the government to send two at-home COVID-19 test kits to every American per week, free-of-charge. The bill, called the Free At-Home Tests For All Act, was co-sponsored by Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., Dina Titus, D-Nev., Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., and Kaialiʻi Kahele, D-Hawaii, and aims to “make rapid at-home Covid tests more widely available to the American people,” the lawmakers wrote in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Introduces Bill Stopping Funds Going to Schools that Closed for COVID

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “Keep Kids in School Act.”. The bill “would prohibit around $164 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief funding from going to elementary and secondary schools that do not offer in-person instruction on a full-time basis for all enrolled students” and “would include an exception for schools that cannot provide in-person instruction due to personnel following the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) quarantine and isolation guidelines.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio: Hospitalizations not a sign of COVID-19 surge

“There is no Omicron hospital ‘surge’ in Florida." Hospitalizations with COVID-19 have long been viewed as a measure of the severity of the pandemic. But Sen. Marco Rubio said even a spike in those patients admitted with the omicron variant should not alarm anyone. The Miami Republican on...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy