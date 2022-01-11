ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Woman indicted after child’s accidental death at birthday party, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Rakasha Sims mug (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County woman has been indicted on criminal charges in the death of an 11-year-old girl who was accidentally shot at a birthday party last summer with a handgun her friends found in a kitchen drawer, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Rakasha Sims, 30, on criminally negligent homicide, two counts of aggravated child neglect, and one count of aggravated parental or custodial child endangerment, according to a news release.

The deadly shooting happened on July 7, 2021, at Sims’ apartment on Nash Drive in southeast Shelby County near Stateline Road.

Investigators said Sims’ daughter was having a sleepover birthday party with three friends.

Five children, including her daughter and her 4-year-old son, were left alone and unsupervised in the apartment when one of the girls found the loaded pistol while looking for silverware in the kitchen drawers, the D.A.’s office said.

Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the girls passed the gun around and that it accidentally discharged as one of them was putting it back in the drawer.

The shot struck 11-year-old Madison Jones in the head, killing her.

Sims is being held on a $65,000 bond and has a court date scheduled on Jan. 13.

Comments / 5

4d ago

So sad, some people are very irresponsible. Who puts a loaded gun with silverware?

