WATCH: Gov. DeSantis dubs Florida 'rock of freedom' in State of the State address



F lorida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State address Tuesday, touting that people from across the country come to the Sunshine State to escape authoritarian mandates and restrictions.

DeSantis addressed the state Legislature and fellow Floridians as he proposed nearly $100 billion for what he calls the Freedom First Budget .



"Florida has stood strong as the rock of freedom. And upon this rock, we must build Florida’s future,” DeSantis said. “We have protected the right of our citizens to earn a living, provided our businesses with the ability to prosper, fought back against unconstitutional federal mandates, and ensured our kids have the opportunity to thrive.”

In his address, the Republican governor touted an excess of state revenues and job creation as proof the state’s freedom policies work.

“Florida also leads the nation in business formations, which have increased by 61% since I took office in 2019,” DeSantis noted. “In 2021, Florida saw 114,000 more new businesses than second-place California — even though California has a population that is 40% larger.”

The governor pointed to Florida's economic growth as grounds for new initiatives for the state to pursue. Among them is a $1 billion gas tax holiday.

“To help alleviate this burden for Florida families, I am proposing a $1 billion gas tax holiday to help reduce prices at the pump,” DeSantis said. “If Washington, D.C., won’t change course, then we have a responsibility to step up on behalf of Floridians.”

DeSantis prioritized a proposal to eliminate Florida Standards Assessments testing and replace it with progress monitoring that allows more time for teachers to teach.

“This reform will be better for students, teachers, and parents, and it will help Florida remain a leader in education reform," DeSantis said.

The governor also asked the Florida Legislature to approve an increase in teacher salaries and bonuses to all K-12 teachers and principals for a second straight year.

He noted that Florida’s public colleges and universities are rated No. 1 in the nation, promising to reject any tuition increases or cuts to Bright Futures scholarships.

DeSantis’s address also included proposals to improve Florida’s waterways, bring back the state guard, and secure ballot drop sites. The governor said he desires to create a new office to investigate voter fraud and ensure election integrity.

"Ballot harvesting has no place in Florida, and we need to increase the penalties for those who do it," DeSantis said. "We also need to ensure that supervisors clean the voter rolls, that only citizens are registered to vote, and that mail ballots only go to those who actually request them before each individual election."

The governor’s address comes as he faces reelection in 2022. Critics suggest DeSantis’s goal is to be apathetic to people’s needs.



"In 10 months, we will be able to fire this governor and bring leadership with a heart back to Tallahassee,” said Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist. “Unlike Gov. DeSantis, I know the state of our state is strong only when our people are strong. Together, we can make it happen.”

Florida’s 2022 legislative session began Tuesday with around 3,500 bills on the docket to consider.

