Ye to sit down with Putin in Russia later this year

T he team for American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , announced he would be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this year, along with performing Sunday Services in his first visit to Russia .

Travel plans are being arranged, though the meeting will likely take place in either the spring or summer, depending on the musician's schedule, according to his strategic adviser Ameer Sudan.

"Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being. He’s well aware of things," Sudan said, according to Billboard. "It’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can’t be controlled.”

Sudan added that Ye will be spending a lot of time in Russia, making it a "second home" for the 44-year-old rapper. Ye is also seeking to branch out his business ventures into Russia, including with billionaire Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov. No details of the visit have been released, though it is supposed to raise Ye's wealth to $10 billion, up from the $6.6 billion last reported.

Emin Agalarov is also a musician; Ye plans to collaborate with him to help promote Agalarov's career in the U.S.

The meeting with Putin has been a goal of Ye's since the Sunday Service project began in 2019. The concerts will likely take place at the Crocus City Hall theater, which seats over 7,300 people, or the Grand Sports Arena at Luzhniki Olympic Complex, which held the 1980 Olympics . The Olympic complex can hold 81,000 people.

Russia is considered a level four "do not travel" country because of the threat of terrorism, harassment by government security officials, and the embassy’s limited ability to help U.S. citizens in Russia. Despite the travel advisory, Americans are allowed to visit the country under specific conditions, according to the Russian Embassy.

