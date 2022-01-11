ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye to sit down with Putin in Russia later this year

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

T he team for American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , announced he would be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this year, along with performing Sunday Services in his first visit to Russia .

Travel plans are being arranged, though the meeting will likely take place in either the spring or summer, depending on the musician's schedule, according to his strategic adviser Ameer Sudan.

"Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being. He’s well aware of things," Sudan said, according to Billboard. "It’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can’t be controlled.”

Sudan added that Ye will be spending a lot of time in Russia, making it a "second home" for the 44-year-old rapper. Ye is also seeking to branch out his business ventures into Russia, including with billionaire Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov. No details of the visit have been released, though it is supposed to raise Ye's wealth to $10 billion, up from the $6.6 billion last reported.

Emin Agalarov is also a musician; Ye plans to collaborate with him to help promote Agalarov's career in the U.S.

The meeting with Putin has been a goal of Ye's since the Sunday Service project began in 2019. The concerts will likely take place at the Crocus City Hall theater, which seats over 7,300 people, or the Grand Sports Arena at Luzhniki Olympic Complex, which held the 1980 Olympics . The Olympic complex can hold 81,000 people.

Russia is considered a level four "do not travel" country because of the threat of terrorism, harassment by government security officials, and the embassy’s limited ability to help U.S. citizens in Russia. Despite the travel advisory, Americans are allowed to visit the country under specific conditions, according to the Russian Embassy.

TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
