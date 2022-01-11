ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

One dead, one injured after car strikes a tree in Claiborne County

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PF4UG_0disXKiH00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A single-car crash left one person dead and another injured in Claiborne County on Tuesday, January 11.

The Vicksburg Post reported the crash happened on Fisher Ferry Road around 2:40 a.m. The car left the road and struck a tree on the right side of the street.

Jackson-Hinds offering drive-thru COVID testing, vaccinations in Vicksburg

Claiborne County Sherriff Edward Goods said Caroline Simrall, 22, of Vicksburg, died at the scene and a man was injured. He was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region. The man was then he was flown to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he remains in critical condition.

Goods added that the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

One killed, one injured in shooting on Oak Street in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday, January 13. Police said they responded to the scene on N. Union Street at 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they were directed to Oak Street where they found the victim. According to investigators, Antonia Foster, 35, was lying […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Liberty woman killed in crash on I-55 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-55 in Pike County on Thursday, January 13. Corporal Craig James said troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. He said a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2004 Honda Accord were traveling north on I-55 […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Exclusive: Family of construction worker killed in accident speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a construction worker who was killed in an accident in Jackson talked exclusively to WJTV 12 News about their loved one. Family members described Matthew Miller as a selfless, simple man. He was part of his family-owned company MCA Construction, Inc. The 33-year-old died while working on a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

South Arkansas shooting leaves one dead and another wounded

DUMAS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, troopers with the Arkansas State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of South Ash Street that led to the arrest of a Desha County man who allegedly shot two individuals. Jason Jenkins, 36, of Dumas, died at a local hospital. The second victim […]
DUMAS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Claiborne County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Vicksburg, MS
Accidents
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police search for missing 16-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Tuesday, January 4. They said Karee Mitchell is five feet and six inches tall, 155 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Anyone who knows where […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body of Mississippi man reported missing found near park

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The search for a Mississippi man reported missing last week ended when his body was found near a state park. The family of Charles “Mutton” Garner, 47, of Plantersville, said they last saw him Jan. 7. A man hunting on his land found two wallets and clothing the next day. One […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

18-wheeler driver arrested after chase ends in Pearl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler driver was arrested in Rankin County after authorities said he led them on a chase. According to police, the driver, Kitrick R. Jackson, was stopped in Brandon for a traffic violation. They said the he began arguing with the officer, assaulted the officer and attempted to get away. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are working to find an armed robbery suspect. Sheriff Travis Patten said Tyrell Kelly, 29, is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Kelly is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Kelly, contact Crime Stoppers at […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Vicksburg Post#Jackson Hinds#Covid#Claiborne County Sherriff#Merit Health River Region#Forrest General Hospital
WJTV 12

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A pilot and passenger are presumed dead after the crash Friday of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh, a local government official said. The sheriff’s office in coastal Lafourche Parish got a call from a witness who saw the aircraft going down about 10:15 a.m. in south Louisiana wetlands. The […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Police investigating after man shot, killed in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday night. According to police, 35-year-old Marvin Swington was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lucky’s Quik Stop at 800 Summit Street just before 10:00 p.m. There is a no motive at this time ,and no arrest has been made. […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate deadly shooting on Ellis Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Ellis Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police said they received a call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. According to investigators, 18-year-old Raven Coleman was shot and killed. They believe three suspects fled the scene in a light blue Hyundai Sonata. Police […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Fire Department to receive new ambulances

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) ambulance fleet will get an upgrade. The Vicksburg Post reported the department will receive two Wheeled Coach ambulances. The vehicles are expected to be delivered by September 2022 and will cost $207,633 each. Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin said the ambulances will be equipped with a […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Puppy found with chemical burns in Louisiana recovering in Mississippi

Warning: Video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A local sanctuary and rescue needs help to cover the cost to help a puppy that was found with chemical burns on its body. Officials with Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue in Terry said Cupid was found earlier this month in […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police to receive new body cameras

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Police Department will receive new body cameras. The Star-Herald reported Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray requested approval from the Board of Aldermen to purchase the Axon Body 2 cameras. According to the chief, the current body cameras used by officer are starting to break or wear out. The current […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Police investigate rape at Canton Manor Developmental Center

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after they said a female was raped at the Canton Manor Developmental Center. Police Chief Otha Brown said officers received a call about the incident around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13. The chief did not say if the victim was an employee or a resident of […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT leaders offer driving checklist ahead of temperature drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is expected to drop to about 32 degrees overnight on Saturday, January 15. Mississippians face freezing temperatures and possible slippery road conditions. Bridges and roads could accumulate ice and become slippery. Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders encourage drivers to use the following checklist before hitting the road. “Look […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy